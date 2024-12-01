Milwhite Ceases Operations As Agreed To In Lawsuit Settlement

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville mineral refinery has shut down as part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by the city of Brownsville. As per the agreement, Milwhite Incorporated ceased its mineral grinding operations the day before Thanksgiving.

Milwhite had been the target of lawsuits from the city and the state. Brownsville claimed the business was violating local pollution standards while the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality claimed the company was in violation of state clean air standards.

The lawsuits were spurred by persistent complaints about thick powdery dust blowing into homes, covering lawns and vehicles, and causing respiratory problems among residents downwind.

Milwhite’s location along South Padre Island Highway reportedly will be renovated. It’s not clear if Milwhite will resume operations at a different location.