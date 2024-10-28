Milwhite To Cease Operations As Part Of City Lawsuit Settlement

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Brownsville has announced a settlement of its lawsuit against a local mineral refinery over the refinery’s violations of local pollution standards. A city statement released Monday says the legal issues between the city and Milwhite Incorporated have been resolved with Milwhite’s recent agreement to cease its mineral grinding operations at its current location along South Padre Island Highway west of Central Avenue.

Residents of nearby neighborhoods had also sued after long complaining of thick powdery dust from the refinery blowing into their homes, covering their lawns and vehicles, and causing respiratory problems. Their protests spurred separate lawsuits from both the city and Texas.

Under the settlement, Milwhite will close its refinery by the end of November. There’s no word as to whether Milwhite will resume operations at a different site located in a strictly industrial area.