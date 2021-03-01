NATIONALTRENDING

Minimum Wage Hike All But Dead In Senate Virus Relief Bill

By 77 views
0
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill being prepped in Congress includes a provision that over five years would hike the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Democrats’ efforts to include a minimum wage increase in their huge COVID-19 relief bill seem all but dead. That’s become clear as Senate leaders prepare to bring their own version of the House-passed aid package to the chamber’s floor as early as Wednesday.

Aides say top Democrats have abandoned a potential amendment threatening tax increases on big companies that don’t boost workers’ pay to certain levels.

Four days ago the Senate parliamentarian said the chamber’s rules forbade inclusion of a straight-out minimum wage increase in the relief measure. For now, Democrats seemed to have exhausted their most realistic options for quickly salvaging the pay hike.

 

Processing Of Asylum Seekers Expands At US-Mexico Border

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL