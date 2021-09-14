Minister Says Taliban Govt Won’t Allow Militant Attacks

The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, Amir Khan Muttaqi, gives a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Muttaqi said Tuesday that the government remains committed to its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq)

The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, Amir Khan Muttaqi, gives a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Muttaqi said Tuesday that the government remains committed to its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq)

(AP) — The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new government says the Cabinet is committed to promises the Taliban made last year to not allow militants to use their territory to launch attacks on foreign countries.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi appeared at his first news conference since the Taliban formed an interim government a week ago. Other nations are watching for signs of how the Taliban will govern Afghanistan after sweeping out the U.S.-backed administration last month.

Mutaqi gave little indication Tuesday of whether they would bend to international pressure. He wouldn’t say how long the interim government will be in place or whether the Cabinet will be opened to women or minority groups.