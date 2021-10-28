NATIONAL

Minneapolis Chief Urges Voters To Reject Replacing PD

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo addresses the media regarding the proposed charter amendment that would replace the police department, during a news conference at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

(AP) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is urging voters to reject a ballot question that would replace the city’s police department. Arradondo said Wednesday it would do nothing to address the issues laid bare with the death last year of George Floyd. Voters will decide Tuesday whether to approve a new public safety unit that would take “a more comprehensive public health approach” to policing. The ballot question would also drop a required minimum number of police officers and give City Council members more oversight of police. Opponents have said the proposal is vague, with no specific plan for the replacement.

 

