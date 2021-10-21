NATIONAL

Minneapolis Cop Gets Nearly 5 Years In Killing Of 911 Caller

By 17 views
0
Former officer Mohamed Noor makes his way to the podium to address Judge Kathryn Quaintance at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape happening behind her home was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in prison — the most the judge could impose but less than half the 12½ years he was sentenced to for his murder conviction that was overturned last month. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. The 57 months that the judge gave Mohamed Noor on Thursday was the maximum term possible for manslaughter under the state’s sentencing guidelines but is far shorter than the 12 1/2 years he received for a third-degree murder conviction that the state Supreme Court overturned. Noor was convicted of both charges in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, but the high court later ruled that the third-degree murder statute didn’t fit the facts of the case. With good behavior, Noor could be freed by next summer.

 

Texas’ New Elections Chief Joined Trump’s Challenge In 2020

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL