Minneapolis OKs Dawn Muslim Prayer Call, 1st For Big US City

FILE - Yusuf Abdulle, standing, director of the Islamic Association of North America, prays with fellow Muslims at the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, Thursday, April 14, 2023, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

(AP) — Minneapolis will allow broadcast of the Muslim call to prayer in early mornings and late evenings, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement over speakers five times a day, year-round.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the vote came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Minneapolis has a flourishing population of East African immigrants. Mosques are now common. Three of 13 members of the council identify as Muslim. The decision drew support from Jewish and Christian leaders.

The city allowed year-round broadcasts last year, but only between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The mayor is expected to sign the new measure, clearing the way for 5:30 a.m. calls in summer.

