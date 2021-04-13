Minnesota, Oregon Protests Over Police Killing Of Black Man

A demonstrator is arrested by police for violating curfew and an order to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters and police clashed in Minnesota and Oregon during a second night of demonstrations over the police killing of a young Black man in a Minneapolis suburb.

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police fired flash-bang grenades and tear gas to break up a crowd that launched bottles, fireworks and bricks as protesters defied a curfew. Police in Portland, Oregon declared a riot last night, as protesters filled the streets over Daunte Wright’s killing.

A crowd of around 200 broke windows and tore down light fixtures while trying to get into a government building. Law enforcement responded with rubber bullets and flashbang grenades as officers pushed the crowd into the street.