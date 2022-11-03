Misinformation And The Midterm Elections: What To Expect

FILE - Affidavit printers are lined up at the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix, Sept. 8, 2022. The seeds of misinformation about next week's midterm elections were planted in 2020. And despite efforts by tech companies to slow their spread, misleading claims about mail ballots, vote tallying and certification never went away. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - Affidavit printers are lined up at the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix, Sept. 8, 2022. The seeds of misinformation about next week's midterm elections were planted in 2020. And despite efforts by tech companies to slow their spread, misleading claims about mail ballots, vote tallying and certification never went away. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP)–The seeds of misinformation about next week’s midterm elections were planted in 2020. That’s when baseless conspiracy theories about the presidential election took root and festered, helping to spur the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Despite efforts by tech companies to slow their spread, misleading claims about mail ballots, vote tallying and certification never went away. In many cases, the claims are based on debunked allegations of election irregularities or misunderstandings of longtime election practices.

Researchers who track misinformation say the volume of false claims offers up a stark reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are threatening to reshape American politics.