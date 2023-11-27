Missiles Fired At Navy Warship From Yemen

A U.S. Navy warship came under missile attack from a rebel-controlled area of Yemen Sunday.

The U.S. Central Command said the USS Mason was responding to a distress call from a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden when it happened. The tanker’s crew said they were under attack from an unknown entity.

The missiles were fired hours after the Mason pursued five armed individuals who fled the tanker. Central Command said the missiles landed about ten nautical miles from the ships.

The incident comes after there have been numerous attacks on U.S. entities in the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.