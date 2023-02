Story by:TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man who’s been missing for three weeks has been found dead. The body of Juan Antonio Garcia was recovered from a resaca Friday.

The 68-year-old Garcia had been last seen January 13th at the Lindale Village apartments in central Brownsville. His body was found in a nearby resaca.

Authorities say it appears Garcia walked away from the apartment complex, walked across Paredes Line Road to a wooded area, and apparently fell into the resaca.