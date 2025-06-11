Missing Brownsville Sailor Found Dead In Virginia

The body of a missing Brownsville sailor has been found in Norfolk, Virginia. The family of Seaman Angelina Resendiz reported her missing after she was last seen in her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk on May 29th.

Investigators confirmed yesterday that the culinary specialist’s body was found on Monday. NCIS also says another sailor has been placed in pre-trial confinement as part of the investigation.

Resendiz’s family released a statement yesterday criticizing the Navy for treating her disappearance like an inconvenience rather than an emergency.