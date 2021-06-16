Missing Children Task Force Saves 2 Dozen Kids

The Texas Anti Gang Task Force, or TAG finds and saves the lives of 24 missing kids. Operation Lost Souls is headed up by Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety with help from non-profits such as the Paseo Del Norte Center of Hope.

Last month, two- dozen children reported missing from the El Paso area were found and rescued in the TAG effort. Several of the children were found out of state and in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Details of the group’s mission are published on StopWestTexasGangs-dot-Org.