Missing Chinese Tennis Star Reappears In Public In Beijing

FILE - China's Peng Shuai reacts during her first round singles match against Japan's Nao Hibino at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 21, 2020. The editor of a Communist Party newspaper posted a video online that he said showed missing tennis star Peng Shuai watching a match Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 as the ruling party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

(AP) — Missing tennis star Peng Shuai has reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears about her while suppressing information after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. The posting by China Open management on the Weibo social media service made no mention of Peng’s disappearance or accusation she was sexually assaulted by a former Chinese leader. Peng was shown standing beside a court, waving and signing oversize commemorative tennis balls for children. The ruling party appears to be trying to defuse alarm about Peng without acknowledging her disappearance. Comments on Chinese social media criticized the Women’s Tennis Association and others who spoke up about Peng.