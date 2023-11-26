TEXAS

Missing Dallas County Boy Found Safe In Mexico

A Dallas County boy who’d been missing since his mother was found dead in their North Texas home more than a week ago is back with his family. Ten-year-old Ian Aguilar was found unharmed Saturday in Mexico and reunited with his family in the U.S.

An Amber Alert for Ian was issued on November 14th after his mother was found dead in their home in Wilmer. His father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, is listed as a suspect and is wanted in connection with the death of the boy’s mother, 48-year-old Zoleika Arzate-Lopez.

