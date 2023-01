An Edinburg Police Department K-9 officer is back with its owner after being reported missing on New Year’s Eve.

The police dog, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rasco, was reported missing at around 8:30 Saturday night in the area of West Chapin Street and Mon Mack Road in northwest Edinburg.

The dog was found several hours later and returned to its handler. Police have not said how the K-9 got loose nor just where or how he was found.