Missing Harlingen Woman Found Dead

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen woman who disappeared more than three weeks ago has been found dead. The family of 57-year-old Laura Rodriguez Trejo has confirmed that a body found near some railroad tracks Wednesday is that of their loved one.

Trejo was last seen at Garcia’s Lounge the night of September 24th. Her body was found near the tracks along Camelot Drive, several miles south of the lounge. Harlingen police have not said how Trejo died, only that they are actively investigating her death.