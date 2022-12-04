TEXAS

Missing North Texas Girl Found Dead, FedEx Driver Arrested

Tim Sullivan
This undated photo from Wise County Sheriff's Office shows Tanner Lynn Horner. Horner, 31, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing a 7-year-old Texas girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. The girl's stepmother had reported her missing on Wednesday from the family home near Paradise, Texas. (Wise County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The body of a 7-year-old Wise County girl has been found two days after she disappeared from her home, and a FedEx contract driver is accused of kidnapping and killing her.
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says the body of Athena Strand was found near the town of Boyd, northwest of Fort Worth, and about 10 miles from her home in Paradise.
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is under arrest on charges of kidnapping and murder. Akin says it’s believed Horner abducted the girl two days ago while making deliveries.
(Photo courtesy of The Associated Press)
Tim Sullivan

Body Of 7-Year-Old Texas Girl Found, FedEx Driver Arrested

