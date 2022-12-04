Missing North Texas Girl Found Dead, FedEx Driver Arrested

The body of a 7-year-old Wise County girl has been found two days after she disappeared from her home, and a FedEx contract driver is accused of kidnapping and killing her.
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says the body of Athena Strand was found near the town of Boyd, northwest of Fort Worth, and about 10 miles from her home in Paradise.
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is under arrest on charges of kidnapping and murder. Akin says it’s believed Horner abducted the girl two days ago while making deliveries.
(Photo courtesy of The Associated Press)