Missing Rockwall Baby Is Safe In Missouri

Texas Department of Safety officials say a missing six-month old baby was located safe traveling with her biological parents in Missouri. State officials had issued an AMBER Alert for the child who was reported missing about 4:30 a.m. Monday near Rockwall. Detectives say they were fairly confident the child was with these two people who had both lost parental rights.

The baby’s biological parents are now identified as 26-year-old Dakota Brady and 22-year-old Margaret VanAken. Missouri Highway Patrol located the parents’ vehicle at around 11 a.m. Police say criminal charges are pending.