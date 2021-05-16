Missing Texas Tiger Transported To Animal Sanctuary

This frame grab from video provided by the Houston Police Department shows a tiger that was found after a nearly week-long search in Houston. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department via AP)

This frame grab from video provided by the Houston Police Department shows a tiger that was found after a nearly week-long search in Houston. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department via AP)

(AP) — A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was transported to a wildlife sanctuary on Sunday after police found the animal a day earlier following a nearly week-long search.

Noelle Almrud, senior director of the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch says the 9-month-old male named India is now being cared for at the animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas, located southeast of Dallas.

Authorities had been looking for the tiger since it was spotted May 9 in a west Houston neighborhood and was nearly shot by an off-duty deputy before being whisked away in a car by Victor Hugo Cuevas, who police allege is the owner. Cuevas’ attorney says his client doesn’t own the tiger.