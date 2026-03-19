The body of 20-year-old James “Jimmy” Gracey was found Thursday evening in the water off a Barcelona beach, near where he was last seen outside a nightclub with his friends early Tuesday morning.

He never returned to the room he was renting with friends. Police recovered his phone soon after he went missing. Gracey was a student at the University of Alabama, and was visiting friends in Barcelona for a spring break trip.

Catalan police say that their investigation continues into the cause of death.

O’Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois, and Raza reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Associated Press writers Suman Naishadham in Madrid and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.