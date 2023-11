McKinney police are reporting the discovery of a missing woman’s body and the arrest of a suspect on Sunday morning.

Investigators found the body of 35-year-old Heather Schwab at a home on Pearson Avenue near Sherman Street. Officers arrested the homeowner, 42-year-old Chad Stevens, at the scene on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Schwab had been reported missing earlier, but police gave no further details about the case.