The medical examiner’s office is still working to identify a body found inside a submerged car in east Harris County on Tuesday.

The car belonged to 39-year-old Kiesha Lockett, who never came home from her job at a Baytown nursing home on August 17th.

Lockett’s family filed a missing person report with Houston police a month later. Her Nissan Versa was found in a waterway under I-10 near Brookshire Street in Channelview.