Mission Adopts Code Of Ethics

Wasting no time in her new job, newly-elected Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza has successfully pushed through one of her top campaign promises.

With Gonzalez Garza presiding over her first City Council meeting Tuesday, councilmembers unanimously approved a comprehensive code of ethics.

Modeled after an ethics policy recently enacted in Edinburg, the code makes it unlawful for elected officials and board members to use their positions to influence another person, or to secure privileges, or to engage in conduct perceived as showing bias.

The code also requres elected officials undergo training on the competitive bidding process, the state’s Open Meetings and Public Information Acts, on what constitutes abuse of office, and how to avoid conflicts of interest.