Mission-Area Bar Shut Down For Liquor Violations, Sex Trafficking

An investigation into allegations of human trafficking has put a Mission-area bar out of business.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says it has revoked the license for El Rio Bar following a lengthy probe which officials say revealed the establishment engaged in illegal drug sales and in sex trafficking. The TABC hasn’t named the owner of the bar nor indicated whether any arrests are forthcoming, saying the criminal investigation is still active.

The TABC investigation into El Rio Bar, located on La Homa Road just north of Palmview, is similar to one that shut down a bar northwest of Alton in 2019. The state investigation surrounding Rita’s Lounge led to a federal indictment against the mother-and-son owners. It accuses them of smuggling young women from Mexico, forcing them to work in the bar, and allowing paying bar customers to rape them. The mother and son have yet to go to trial.