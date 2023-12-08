Mission-Area Mother And Son Bar Owners Hear Punishments For Child Sex Trafficking

A Mission-area mother and son are heading to prison for running a violent sex trafficking ring out of two bars they owned.

McAllen federal judge Randy Crane slapping 65-year-old Rita Martinez with a 30-year prison term. Her 41-year-old son, Genaro Fuentes, was sentenced to 6 years. Both had pleaded guilty earlier this year – Martinez to compelling a minor into prostitution, Fuentes to child sex trafficking and child sexual assault. Both were arrested back in 2019 following a TABC investigation which found the that two operated rural cantinas whose servers were underage girls smuggled in from Mexico. They were forced to have sex with customers to pay off their smuggling fees and were often beaten if they resisted.

As part of the punishments against Martinez and Fuentes, together they were ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution to more than a dozen victims.