Mission Asks For Clarification Of Judge’s Order In Police Office Shooting Case

The City of Mission is asking a judge for some clarification before turning over documents to the family of a man who shot and killed a city police officer.

The city filed a motion this week asking the judge whether they have to give the documents to the family of Juan Chapa, Junior, or if they only need to allow the family to look at the documents. The city also wants the judge to order the family not to share the documents with anyone else.

Chapa’s family filed a public information request for the documents in August and the judge ordered the city to release them last week. Mission Police Corporal Jose Espericueta was shot and killed by Chapa last year. Chapa was also shot and killed during the incident.