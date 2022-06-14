Mission Businessman Latest To Be Nabbed In FBI Corruption Probe

There’s been another arrest stemming from a widespread FBI investigation into political corruption in western Hidalgo County. FBI agents Tuesday took into custody Mission businessman Jorge O’Cana on a charge of witness tampering.

The federal indictment against O’Cana, as reported by the Progress Times, states he attempted to influence or prevent the testimony of a Weslaco businessman. The businessman, Antonio Gonzalez the Third, is connected to a bribery scheme involving energy savings projects that were being pushed on local cities and school districts.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in April to bribing a Mission school trustee in an effort to get the school board to approve an energy savings contract with Performance Services Incorporated. The Indianapolis-based company is at the center of the FBI investigation.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old O’Cana is to make his initial federal court appearance on the witness tampering charge Wednesday morning.