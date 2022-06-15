Mission Businessman Pleads Not Guilty Following Arrest In FBI Corruption Probe

A Mission businessman has pleaded not guilty to his suspected role in one of several apparent bribery and kickback schemes uncovered amid a wide-ranging FBI investigation into political corruption in western Hidalgo County. Jorge O’Cana was arraigned Wednesday on a federal charge of witness tampering, a day after he was arrested.

Federal magistrate Nadia Medrano set a $75,000 bond, and ordered home confinement and GPS monitoring for O’Cana. The federal indictment states O’Cana attempted to influence or prevent the testimony of a Weslaco businessman. The businessman, Antonio Gonzalez the Third, was connected to a bribery scheme involving a company that was pushing energy savings projects on local cities and school districts.

The Indianapolis-based company, Performance Services Incorporated, is at the center of the larger FBI probe which has already nabbed nearly a dozen elected officials and city and school district employees.