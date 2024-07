It was a tragic 4th of July holiday for a Mission family. A 3-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a home in northwest Mission Thursday afternoon.

Police and fire department personnel responded to a 911 call from the home on the 3200 block of Joycee Drive. The responders performed CPR. The child was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating whether negligence was involved on anyone’s part prior to the drowning.