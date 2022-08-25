Mission CISD Beefs Up Police Officer Presence At All Schools

The Mission CISD has moved to ensure there will be at least one police officer at every school in the district. School trustees have approved new agreements with four area police agencies that will result in twice as many police officers working in the district.

The new agreements call for the police departments of Mission, Alton, and Palmhurst, along with the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, to provide additional officers to the school district.

District officials are not saying how many School Resource Officers will be at each campus. Schools Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez says “recent events” prompted new discussions about additional security options on top of what the district had planned for this school year.