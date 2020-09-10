COVID LOCAL

Mission CISD Delays Vote On Resuming High School Athletic Practices

The Mission school district is delaying a decision about resuming on-campus practices for fall sports. The school board met Wednesday and decided to hold off on any decisions about sports until later this month.

The final decision to resume sports practices is in the hands of the district superintendent, who said yesterday that her staff will continue to monitor the situation and gather more data. Many Rio Grande Valley school districts hope to restart their fall athletic programs sometime this month.

 

