Mission CISD To Mandate Masks-On School Buses Only

Mission school district officials are telling students they will be required to wear a face mask while riding the school bus.

Officials say the district will not mandate masks in schools, in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order. But the district will follow the federal order that requires masks to be worn on public transportation. Each school bus will have a supply of masks for students who don’t have one, plus they’ll be equipped with hand sanitizers.

Mission schools superintendent Dr. Carol Perez says the district is strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask when entering their school buildings. She also says the district will continue to voice concerns over the governor’s order prohibiting local mask mandates, saying masks have been proven effective in helping to control the spread of the coronavirus.