Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s

A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles.

Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado seen leaving the property and arrested Arriaga. DPS troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban and arrested Arriaga’s wife.

A criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor states both had undocumented immigrants in their vehicles and that Arriaga admitted he’d been renting RV’s for about a year to temporarily house migrants.

The couple currently remain in federal custody without bond. A magistrate could decide to set a bond during the couple’s upcoming second appearance.