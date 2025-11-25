The City of Mission is exploring the possible sale of a golf course that was purchased earlier this year. The city and the Mission EDC split the five-million-dollar cost of buying the Cimarron Country Club, leading to hopes that the golf course would be restored and opened for public use. But the city is now talking about reselling the 200-acre course to a private party. Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garcia is asking for public patience, saying plans for the revitalization of that area are still being developed.