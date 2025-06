A Mission firefighter has been arrested in McAllen on a charge of sexually abusing a child. Fifty-year-old Juan Luis Garcia, Junior was released on a 50-thousand-dollar bond following this week’s arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a child. No details about the case have been released by the McAllen Police Department.

The City of Mission released a statement saying officials are aware of the arrest, though the city has not received any other information about the case.