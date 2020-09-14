Mission Industrial Park Awarded Economic Development Grant

An economic shot in the arm for the city of Mission. The Mission Economic Development Corporation has been awarded a $3 million federal grant to be used for infrastructure upgrades to boost manufacturing capacity in the Shary Village Industrial Park.

The grant is from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration to improve road, water, and utility infrastructure to support current and future manufacturers. Terms of the grant require a matching local investment of $750,000.

Officials estimate the improvements could lead to 300 new jobs and more than $50 million in private investment.Miss