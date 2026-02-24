(Mission, TX) — The City of Mission is reportedly investigating a councilwoman who is accused of interfering with the Texas Citrus Fiesta. The board of the Fiesta sent a letter to the city council on February 10th, complaining about the actions of Councilwoman Jessica Ortega. She allegedly attempted to influence TCF operations and actively promoted false allegations. The city told the Texas Attorney General’s Office that it is investigating Ortega in a request to withhold some documents from public disclosure. City council members are set to discuss the operations of the Fiesta during a closed-door meeting today.