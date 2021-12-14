Mission Launches Public Access Cable Channel

Residents of Mission now have their own TV channel. The city of Mission has launched a public access channel that will carry live broadcasts of city council meetings, and replay past meetings. In addition, the channel will broadcast the latest news about Mission as well as events going on throughout the city.

The channel will also display emergency phone numbers, city department contact information, job opportunities, and COVID-19 updates.

The Mission public access channel appears on the city’s website. It also shows up on channel 1300 for Spectrum customer