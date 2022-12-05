LOCALTRENDING

Mission Man Admits To Receiving Child Porn Videos, Facing Lengthy Prison Time

A Mission man has pleaded guilty following his arrest earlier this year on child pornography charges. 34-year-old Esteban Luna-Caudillo admitted to a federal charge of receiving files of child pornography.

Luna-Caudillo was arrested this past spring after an investigation turned up more than 100 videos on his smartphone showing adults sexually abusing pre-teen children.

Federal prosecutors say Luna-Caudillo utilized a cloud storage account and had been receiving the files over a 3-year period. Luna-Caudillo will be back in McAllen federal court February 16th to learn his punishment. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

