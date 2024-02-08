LOCALTRENDING

Mission Man Arraigned In Attack On Boyfriend Of Ex-Wife

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Bonds totaling $600,000 are keeping a Mission man behind bars after a marriage breakup turned violent. The bonds were set during the arraignment for 33-year-old Giraldo Benjamin Tijerina who police say burst into an apartment in Sharyland Plantation and shot a man his ex-wife was seeing.

The 30-year-old victim survived the late Monday night attack but remains hospitalized.

Tijerina is charged with two counts of burglary with intent to assault, and one count of abandoning and endangering a child. That charge was leveled because police say Tijerina drove to the apartment complex with his child in the car.

