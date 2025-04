A man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to stealing several items from a church in Mission.

Deputies were called to a building on Navaho Street on April 9th to investigate the theft of a drum kit, sound equipment, two air conditioners and 20 metal chairs.

Security footage led investigators to the home of Noe Garza, where they reportedly found the missing items. Garza was charged with burglary on Wednesday and had his bond set at ten-thousand dollars.