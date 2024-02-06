LOCAL

Mission Man Charged After $150K Found In Vehicle

jsalinasBy 138 views
A man from Mission is facing charges after being arrested in Victoria County last week.

County deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 59 South in Victoria on Thursday. Forty-two-year-old Jonathan Reyes reportedly refused to let officers search his vehicle, but a police dog alerted deputies to the odor of drugs.

A probable cause search was conducted and deputies discovered five packages of money hidden in the vehicle. Investigators say detergent was used to mask the scent of the hidden money.

