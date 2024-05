Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission man has been charged in the vehicle death of a McAllen man that occurred early Wednesday morning.

A charge of collision involving death was filed Thursday against 25-year-old Jose Luis Miranda-Nava, who was given a bond of $100,000.

Miranda-Nava is accused of hitting 54-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia with his vehicle as Garcia was walking near North 29th Street and Ebony Avenue.