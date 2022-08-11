LOCALTRENDING

Mission Man Charged In Traffic Death Of McAllen Motorcyclist

Joel Bello Galindo; Photo courtesy McAllen Police Department

A Mission man has been charged following the 2-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in McAllen earlier this week.

McAllen police arrested 28-year-old Joel Bello Galindo, who was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of negligent homicide. McAllen police say Galindo was driving an SUV that investigators determined struck a motorcycle on South 10th Street near the I-2 frontage road Tuesday night.

The motorcyclist, Oscar Fernando Hernandez Alba, suffered critical injuries and the 28-year-old McAllen man died at the hospital.

