Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission man who was pulled out of his burning home last Friday has died. The man had been rescued by Mission firefighters who responded to the fire on the 200 block of Guadalupe Street. He was rushed to the hospital unconscious and with serious burns on his arms and legs. The victim died Sunday morning.

Authorities aren’t yet releasing his name pending an autopsy. Investigators are still working to determine how the fire broke out.