Mission Man Hit With Lengthy Prison Time On Multiple Child Sex Abuse Convictions

What amounts to a life prison sentence has been handed down against a Mission man who was found to have sexually abused a young relative over a period of years.

69-year-old Enrique Moreno Sanchez Friday was hit with a 99-year sentence on convictions for aggravated child sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He got an additional 20 years for indecency with a child.

A Hidalgo County jury had found Sanchez guilty this week of a total of 13 counts. Prosecutors say Sanchez molested a now 11-year-old extended family member over about a 3-year period.