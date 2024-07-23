Mission Man Indicted In Apparent Drug-Induced Stabbing Death Of Friend

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission man has been indicted for murder in the stabbing death of his friend about five months ago.

A Hidalgo County grand jury handed up the indictment against 54-year-old Juan Jose Polanco. He is charged with killing 44-year-old Jose Candelario Moreno at a home in southwest Mission early the morning of February 25th.

Polanco was arrested a short time later at his own home after calling 911 himself and saying he thought he may have killed his friend. Police have said they believe both Polanco and Moreno were drug intoxicated at the time. Polanco remains jailed on a $1 million bond.