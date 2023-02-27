Mission Man Killed In Worksite Accident In Rural Hidalgo County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission-area man, 42-year-old Evilorio Garcia, was the man killed in a worksite accident near Sullivan City this past weekend. Garcia was operating an excavator at the site on Vanderpool Road Saturday morning when the big machine overturned into a sediment pool.

First responders from several agencies arrived at the site on Vanderpool Road and found the excavator submerged. Rescuers were able to cut open the top of the excavator and pull Garcia out but he was already dead. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has taken over the investigation.