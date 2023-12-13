Mission Man Receives Bond Following Child Porn Arrest

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen federal magistrate has set bond for a Mission man arrested on child pornography charges. Jaiden Avery Wayne Quintero was given a $50,000 bond during his second federal court appearance on charges of receiving child pornography.

Quintero has been in custody since his arrest a week ago stemming from an investigation opened by police in Tampa Florida almost a year ago. They identified multiple Instagram account holders who had paid online to receive nude pictures and videos of a 13-year-old girl, and were able to trace one of the accounts to Quintero.

Tampa police contacted investigators with the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force, who last week questioned and then arrested Quintero at his home in Mission.